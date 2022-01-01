Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Karaage in Rockville

Go
Rockville restaurants
Toast

Rockville restaurants that serve karaage

e28ce8de-038d-4700-9231-2ca6a3fa3db7 image

 

Sushi Oma

967 Rose ave, North Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Karaage$5.95
More about Sushi Oma
Restaurant banner

 

Gyuzo

33 Maryland Ave Suite B, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Karaage$9.00
More about Gyuzo

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockville

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Crispy Chicken

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Rigatoni

Caesar Salad

Nachos

Short Ribs

White Pizza

Map

More near Rockville to explore

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1351 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1606 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston