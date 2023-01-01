Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Rockville

Go
Rockville restaurants
Toast

Rockville restaurants that serve kimchi

Main pic

 

Damso Korean BBQ - 1321 Rockville Pike Unit C

1321 Rockville Pike Unit C, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kimchi Soup (Reg)$16.00
김치찌개
More about Damso Korean BBQ - 1321 Rockville Pike Unit C
Item pic

 

Chadol Korean BBQ

1403 Research Boulevard, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Fries$10.00
Kimchi Nachos$10.00
More about Chadol Korean BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockville

Turkey Bacon

Croissants

Ham Sandwiches

Tuna Sandwiches

Enchiladas

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

Flan

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Rockville to explore

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (483 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (711 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (471 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1800 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2350 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston