Lomo in Rockville

Poyoteca
14921 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville
|Lomo Saltado
|$16.99
Peruvian style beef tenderloin stir fry served with red and green onions, tomato, cilantro, steak fries, and white rice.
|Southwest Bowl - Steak (Lomo)
|$16.99
Steak, chipotle aioli, grilled cherry tomatoes, grilled corn, avocado, black beans, romaine lettuce, cilantro, long grain rice.
|Arroz Chaufa - Steak (Lomo)
|$16.99
Peru's take on steak fried rice. Wok fried with long grain rice, steak, beef hot dogs, eggs, red and green peppers, and green onions.
Kumbia
100 Gibbs Street, Rockville
|Tallarin Saltado ( chicken, lomo or vegetables)
|$19.00
Pasta, oyster and soy sauce, onions, tomatoes