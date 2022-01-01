Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lomo in Rockville

Go
Rockville restaurants
Toast

Rockville restaurants that serve lomo

Poyoteca image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Poyoteca

14921 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville

Avg 4.7 (323 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lomo Saltado$16.99
Peruvian style beef tenderloin stir fry served with red and green onions, tomato, cilantro, steak fries, and white rice.
Southwest Bowl - Steak (Lomo)$16.99
Steak, chipotle aioli, grilled cherry tomatoes, grilled corn, avocado, black beans, romaine lettuce, cilantro, long grain rice.
Arroz Chaufa - Steak (Lomo)$16.99
Peru's take on steak fried rice. Wok fried with long grain rice, steak, beef hot dogs, eggs, red and green peppers, and green onions.
More about Poyoteca
Kumbia image

 

Kumbia

100 Gibbs Street, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tallarin Saltado ( chicken, lomo or vegetables)$19.00
Pasta, oyster and soy sauce, onions, tomatoes
More about Kumbia
El Mariachi Restaurant image

 

El Mariachi Restaurant

765 Rockville Pike, Rockville

Avg 4.5 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LOMO SALTADO$23.99
Sautéed strips of prime sirloin with fresh tomatoes, cilantro, red onions, green peppers and a special Peruvian sauce.
More about El Mariachi Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockville

Squid

Baklava

Carbonara

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Chicken Fried Steaks

Taco Salad

Chicken Burritos

Map

More near Rockville to explore

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston