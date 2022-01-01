Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Miso soup in
Rockville
/
Rockville
/
Miso Soup
Rockville restaurants that serve miso soup
Sushi Oma - 967 Rose ave
967 Rose ave, North Bethesda
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$2.95
Soybean soup with tofu, seaweed and scallions
More about Sushi Oma - 967 Rose ave
Gyuzo
33 Maryland Ave Suite B, Rockville
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$2.50
More about Gyuzo
Browse other tasty dishes in Rockville
Salmon
Prawns
Tzatziki
Tacos
Pepperoni Pizza
Chicken Caesar Salad
Reuben
Chili
More near Rockville to explore
Bethesda
Avg 4.3
(171 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Silver Spring
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Olney
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Potomac
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Great Falls
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Derwood
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(673 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(361 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(539 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(126 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(361 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1432 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(70 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1726 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston