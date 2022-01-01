Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Rockville

Rockville restaurants
Rockville restaurants that serve noodle soup

Fallsgrove

14929-D SHADY GROVE ROAD, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Chicken Noodle Soup$9.99
Small Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
More about Fallsgrove
PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill

10048 Darnestown Road, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
M1 Braised Beef Noodle Soup$14.00
Vietnamese style braised beef stew with thin egg noodle soup.
M2 Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup$13.50
Spicy chicken noodle soup with mix seasonal vegetables.
M6 Duck Noodle Soup$14.00
Vietnamese style freshly roasted duck is the key in this dish!
A roasted duck leg then simmered, served in a thin egg noodle soup.
More about PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill
SANDWICHES

The Woodside Deli

4 N. Washington St, Rockville

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.99
More about The Woodside Deli

