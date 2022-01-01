Noodle soup in Rockville
Rockville restaurants that serve noodle soup
Fallsgrove
14929-D SHADY GROVE ROAD, Rockville
|Large Chicken Noodle Soup
|$9.99
|Small Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.99
PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill
10048 Darnestown Road, Rockville
|M1 Braised Beef Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Vietnamese style braised beef stew with thin egg noodle soup.
|M2 Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup
|$13.50
Spicy chicken noodle soup with mix seasonal vegetables.
|M6 Duck Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Vietnamese style freshly roasted duck is the key in this dish!
A roasted duck leg then simmered, served in a thin egg noodle soup.