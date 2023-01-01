Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastrami sandwiches in Rockville

Rockville restaurants
Rockville restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches

Lj's Cafe

9210 Corporate Boulevard, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
N.Y. Style Pastrami Sandwich$9.99
Comes with Brown Mustard or Russian Dressing
More about Lj's Cafe
Silver and Sons BBQ -

., .

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Pastrami Sandwich$13.00
Coriander and five blend peppercorn crusted short rib pastrami, sliced with bbq sauce on a challah bun
Pastrami Spiced Mushrooms Sandwich$12.00
Smoked mushrooms with garlic, coriander and peppercorns with bbq sauce on a challah bun
More about Silver and Sons BBQ -

