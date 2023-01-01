Pastrami sandwiches in Rockville
Rockville restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches
Lj's Cafe
9210 Corporate Boulevard, Rockville
|N.Y. Style Pastrami Sandwich
|$9.99
Comes with Brown Mustard or Russian Dressing
Silver and Sons BBQ -
|Short Rib Pastrami Sandwich
|$13.00
Coriander and five blend peppercorn crusted short rib pastrami, sliced with bbq sauce on a challah bun
|Pastrami Spiced Mushrooms Sandwich
|$12.00
Smoked mushrooms with garlic, coriander and peppercorns with bbq sauce on a challah bun