Philly cheesesteaks in Rockville

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Mike & Sons Sub Shop
5404 Randolph Rd, Rockville
|Double Philly Steak & Cheese Sub
|$11.49
double the meat & the cheese served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hot pepper relish
|Special Philly Steak & Cheese Sub
|$9.49
sautee green peppers, mushrooms & onions served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and hot pepper relish
|Pepper Philly Steak & Cheese Sub
|$8.99
sautee green peppers & onions served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and hot pepper relish