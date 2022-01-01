Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Rockville

Rockville restaurants
Rockville restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Mike & Sons Sub Shop image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Mike & Sons Sub Shop

5404 Randolph Rd, Rockville

Avg 4.4 (724 reviews)
Takeout
Double Philly Steak & Cheese Sub$11.49
double the meat & the cheese served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hot pepper relish
Special Philly Steak & Cheese Sub$9.49
sautee green peppers, mushrooms & onions served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and hot pepper relish
Pepper Philly Steak & Cheese Sub$8.99
sautee green peppers & onions served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and hot pepper relish
The Woodside Deli image

SANDWICHES

The Woodside Deli

4 N. Washington St, Rockville

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Steak & Cheese Sub$13.99
