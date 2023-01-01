Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Rockville

Rockville restaurants that serve prosciutto

SANDWICHES

bon fresco - - Rockville

534 Gaither Rd, Rockville

Avg 4.8 (193 reviews)
PROSCIUTTO$8.95
fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette, roasted red peppers, ciabatta
More about bon fresco - - Rockville
Summer House Bethesda

11825 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda

No reviews yet
Prosciutto & Egg$20.95
More about Summer House Bethesda

