Prosciutto in
Rockville
/
Rockville
/
Prosciutto
Rockville restaurants that serve prosciutto
SANDWICHES
bon fresco - - Rockville
534 Gaither Rd, Rockville
Avg 4.8
(193 reviews)
PROSCIUTTO
$8.95
fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette, roasted red peppers, ciabatta
More about bon fresco - - Rockville
Summer House Bethesda
11825 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda
No reviews yet
Prosciutto & Egg
$20.95
More about Summer House Bethesda
