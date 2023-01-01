Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad wrap in Rockville

Go
Rockville restaurants
Toast

Rockville restaurants that serve salad wrap

Consumer pic

 

Lj's Cafe

9210 Corporate Boulevard, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Wrap$9.99
With Lettuce and Tomatoes
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.99
With Lettuce and Tomatoes
More about Lj's Cafe
Item pic

 

Brock & Co - FINRA

9509 Key West Ave, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad Wrap$7.95
Shrimp Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on a Wrap
More about Brock & Co - FINRA

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockville

Cake

Lobsters

Chocolate Cake

Tuna Sandwiches

Rangoon

Chicken Salad

Fish Tacos

General Tso Chicken

Map

More near Rockville to explore

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (788 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1532 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1973 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston