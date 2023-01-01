Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salad wrap in
Rockville
/
Rockville
/
Salad Wrap
Rockville restaurants that serve salad wrap
Lj's Cafe
9210 Corporate Boulevard, Rockville
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad Wrap
$9.99
With Lettuce and Tomatoes
Chicken Salad Wrap
$9.99
With Lettuce and Tomatoes
More about Lj's Cafe
Brock & Co - FINRA
9509 Key West Ave, Rockville
No reviews yet
Shrimp Salad Wrap
$7.95
Shrimp Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on a Wrap
More about Brock & Co - FINRA
Browse other tasty dishes in Rockville
Cake
Lobsters
Chocolate Cake
Tuna Sandwiches
Rangoon
Chicken Salad
Fish Tacos
General Tso Chicken
More near Rockville to explore
Bethesda
Avg 4.4
(170 restaurants)
Silver Spring
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Olney
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Potomac
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Great Falls
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Derwood
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(788 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(415 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(578 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(144 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(392 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1532 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(95 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1973 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston