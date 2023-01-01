Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon rolls in
Rockville
/
Rockville
/
Salmon Rolls
Rockville restaurants that serve salmon rolls
Sushi Oma - 967 Rose ave
967 Rose ave, North Bethesda
No reviews yet
Spicy Salmon Roll
$7.50
Spicy Salmon, Scallion, Crunchy
Salmon Avocado Roll
$6.50
Salmon, Avocado
Salmon Roll
$6.50
More about Sushi Oma - 967 Rose ave
Gyuzo
33 Maryland Ave Suite B, Rockville
No reviews yet
Salmon Garden Roll
$13.00
More about Gyuzo
