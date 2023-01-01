Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon rolls in Rockville

Rockville restaurants
Rockville restaurants that serve salmon rolls

Spicy Salmon Roll image

 

Sushi Oma - 967 Rose ave

967 Rose ave, North Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Salmon Roll$7.50
Spicy Salmon, Scallion, Crunchy
Salmon Avocado Roll$6.50
Salmon, Avocado
Salmon Roll$6.50
More about Sushi Oma - 967 Rose ave
Restaurant banner

 

Gyuzo

33 Maryland Ave Suite B, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Garden Roll$13.00
More about Gyuzo

