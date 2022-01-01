Sliders in Rockville
Rockville restaurants that serve sliders
More about Cava Mezze
Cava Mezze
9713 Traville Gateway Drive, Rockville
|Crispy Chicken Sliders
|$15.00
2 SLIDERS, SPICY APRICOT, CABBAGE SLAW, TARRAGON HARISSA AIOLI, FETA, JALAPENOS
|Spicy Lamb Sliders
|$16.00
More about Quincy's South Bar & Grille
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Quincy's South Bar & Grille
11401 Woodglen Dr, Rockville
|Slider's
|$12.99
Topped with American Cheese, Thousand Island dressing, Onions,
and Pickle Chips
More about El Mercat Bar de Tapas
El Mercat Bar de Tapas
101 Gibbs Street, Rockville
|Pork Belly Sliders
|$10.00
Two seared pork belly, bacon marmalade with southern style cole slaw
More about Mamma Lucia
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
12274-M Rockville Pike, Rockville
|Kids Meatball Sliders w/ Fries
|$9.00
More about Mamma Lucia
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
14921-J Shady Grove Road, Rockville
|Kids Meatball Sliders w/ Fries
|$9.00