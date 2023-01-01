Steak burritos in Rockville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Poyoteca image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Poyoteca - Rockville

14921 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville

Avg 4.7 (323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Burrito$13.99
Flour tortilla, steak, white rice, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheese, aji amarillo sour cream, house dressing
More about Poyoteca - Rockville
Consumer pic

 

Maria's Kitchen

Bellflower Lane, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Burrito$12.75
More about Maria's Kitchen

