Tuna rolls in
Rockville
/
Rockville
/
Tuna Rolls
Rockville restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Sushi Oma - 967 Rose ave
967 Rose ave, North Bethesda
No reviews yet
Tuna Avocado Roll
$7.75
Tuna, Avocado
Pepper Tuna Avocado Roll
$9.95
Pepper Tuna & Avocado
Tuna Roll
$7.25
More about Sushi Oma - 967 Rose ave
Gyuzo
33 Maryland Ave Suite B, Rockville
No reviews yet
Spicy Tuna Roll
$7.00
More about Gyuzo
