Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Rockville

Go
Rockville restaurants
Toast

Rockville restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Restaurant banner

 

Sushi Oma - 967 Rose ave

967 Rose ave, North Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Avocado Roll$7.75
Tuna, Avocado
Pepper Tuna Avocado Roll$9.95
Pepper Tuna & Avocado
Tuna Roll$7.25
More about Sushi Oma - 967 Rose ave
Restaurant banner

 

Gyuzo

33 Maryland Ave Suite B, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
More about Gyuzo

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockville

Lomo

Penne

Omelettes

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

Whitefish Salad

Pies

Baklava

Crab Rangoon

Map

More near Rockville to explore

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (846 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (443 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (608 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1631 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2095 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston