Turkey bacon in Rockville
Rockville restaurants that serve turkey bacon
Brock & Co
9509 Key West Ave, Rockville
|Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$6.25
Oven Roast Turkey with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Provolone and Ranch Dressing in a Wrap
|Turkey Bacon BBQ Cheddar Melt on Kaiser
|$5.95
Hot Turkey & Bacon with Cheddar and BBQ Mayo on a Kaiser
Fallsgrove
14929-D SHADY GROVE ROAD, Rockville
|Turkey Club (with Bacon)
|$9.75
Freshly roasted turkey with crispy bacon rounds. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.
|Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Turkey bacon strips, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.