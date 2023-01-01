Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Rockville

Rockville restaurants
Rockville restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Lj's Cafe

9210 Corporate Boulevard, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Burrito Bowl$8.49
Rice, black beans, corn, green peppers, onions, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Lj's Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Poyoteca - Rockville

14921 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville

Avg 4.7 (323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$10.49
White rice, black beans, shredded monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, aji amarillo sour cream, roasted corn, red and green peppers, tomato, avocado, cilantro in a flour tortilla. Served with the side of your choice.
More about Poyoteca - Rockville

