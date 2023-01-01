Veggie burritos in Rockville
Rockville restaurants that serve veggie burritos
More about Lj's Cafe
Lj's Cafe
9210 Corporate Boulevard, Rockville
|Veggie Burrito Bowl
|$8.49
Rice, black beans, corn, green peppers, onions, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Poyoteca - Rockville
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Poyoteca - Rockville
14921 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville
|Veggie Burrito
|$10.49
White rice, black beans, shredded monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, aji amarillo sour cream, roasted corn, red and green peppers, tomato, avocado, cilantro in a flour tortilla. Served with the side of your choice.