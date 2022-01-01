Go
Toast

235 Merrick Road

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

235 Merrick Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
See full menu

Location

235 Merrick Road

Rockville Centre NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Tap Room NY - Rockville Center

No reviews yet

Welcome to Tap Room RVC! Your local casual gathering place for real food and craft beverages. Great place to meet friends and make new ones.

Burgerology Rockville Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Dark Horse Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Voodoo Crab of Rockville Center

No reviews yet

Cajun Boil and Fresh Seafood

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston