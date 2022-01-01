Rockwall restaurants you'll love
Rockwall's top cuisines
Must-try Rockwall restaurants
More about Standard Service - Heath
Standard Service - Heath
4240 Ridge Road, Heath
|Popular items
|THE REMEDY BURGER
|$15.00
american cheese, creamy mustard, dill pickles, sweet onion, shredded lettuce & tomato
|MAPLE BIRD
|$16.00
crispy chicken breast tossed in maple butter & thyme glaze with pickles
|PARMESAN KALE DIP
|$14.00
just like your favorite spinach dip (only better), served with tortilla chips
More about The Italian Village - Rockwall
The Italian Village - Rockwall
14775 S. FM 548, Rockwall
|Popular items
|Supreme
"Not mushroom for improvement..."
Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Tomato, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, and Pepperoni.
|The Meats
"I never sau-sage a beautiful pizza".
Meatball, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, and Pepperoni.
|Wings
More about The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap
2075 Summer Lee Dr., Rockwall
|Popular items
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
|Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
|Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried served with honey pepper & Poblano peri peri sauces (1270 CAL.)
More about Ramen Head
RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Head
112 N San Jacinto, ROCKWALL
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$7.00
Pork Or Vegetable stuffed gyoza Lightly fried and topped with scallions and our Signature RH sauces.
|Miso Hot Ramen
|$12.00
Our signature spicy miso broth flavored with our house made chili habanero layered with thin ramen noodles, half house marinated (free range) egg, bamboo shoots, scallions, nori (seaweed), naruto (fish cake), and topped off with our 20 hour braised chasu (pork belly).
|Edamame
|$5.00
Steamed Edamame finished with your choice of: Sesame & Sea salt, Spicy Garlic, or Creamy Parmesan Truffle.
More about Bin 303 - Rockwall
Bin 303 - Rockwall
105 Olive St, Rockwall
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$9.00
grilled romaine | caesar dressing | house croutons | parmesan cheese
|Texican Burger
|$15.00
Tillamook cheddar | chipotle mayo | pico | Nueske bacon | avocado spread
|Bin Burger
|$15.00
blue cheese spread | Nueske bacon | port slathered onions | arugula
More about Pier 101
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Pier 101
101 South Fannin Street, Rockwall
|Popular items
|Stuffed Mushrooms
|$8.99
|Shrimp
|$19.99
|Crab Mac and Cheese
|$8.99
More about Rodeo Goat
Rodeo Goat
2095 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall
|Popular items
|ROYALE WITH CHEESE
|$11.50
House-ground beef patty, American cheese (2x), jalapeño bacon, chopped red onions, mustard, spiked ketchup, all on a brioche bun
|CHEESE FRIES NO SURPRISE
|$9.50
A large serving of Hand Punched Fries, topped with cheddar, bacon, jalapeños - served with ranch and ketchup
|BAD HOMBRE
|$12.00
House-ground beef patty, maple bacon, gouda, swiss, caramelized onions, mango pico, cream cheese spread, Trailboss Habanero sauce, all on a brioche bun
More about Sloane’s Sweet Treats
Sloane’s Sweet Treats
104 N San Jacinto STREET, ROCKWALL
|Popular items
|Whole vanilla bean cheesecake
|$38.00
|Whole Key Lime Pie
|$38.00
More about Charlie's Burgers & Street Tacos
Charlie's Burgers & Street Tacos
213 E Rusk St, Rockwall
|Popular items
|Chicharrones
|$5.00
spicy borikua, salsa roja, salsa verde
More about Snuffers
Snuffers
2901 Village Dr, Rockwall
More about Manny's Tex-Mex
Manny's Tex-Mex
469 Laurence Drive, Heath
More about Dodie’s Cajun Diner at The Harbor - Rockwall
Dodie’s Cajun Diner at The Harbor - Rockwall
2067 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall
More about JOE WILLYS
JOE WILLYS
2006 S GOLIAD ST, Rockwall
More about Only Bar in Town
Only Bar in Town
2410 S Goliad St, Rockwall, TX 75032, Rockwall