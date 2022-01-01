Rockwall restaurants you'll love

Rockwall restaurants
Toast
  • Rockwall

Rockwall's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Gastropubs
Must-try Rockwall restaurants

Standard Service - Heath

 

Standard Service - Heath

4240 Ridge Road, Heath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
THE REMEDY BURGER$15.00
american cheese, creamy mustard, dill pickles, sweet onion, shredded lettuce & tomato
MAPLE BIRD$16.00
crispy chicken breast tossed in maple butter & thyme glaze with pickles
PARMESAN KALE DIP$14.00
just like your favorite spinach dip (only better), served with tortilla chips
More about Standard Service - Heath
The Italian Village - Rockwall

 

The Italian Village - Rockwall

14775 S. FM 548, Rockwall

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Supreme
"Not mushroom for improvement..."

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Tomato, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, and Pepperoni.
The Meats
"I never sau-sage a beautiful pizza".

Meatball, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, and Pepperoni.
Wings
More about The Italian Village - Rockwall
The Brass Tap

 

The Brass Tap

2075 Summer Lee Dr., Rockwall

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried served with honey pepper & Poblano peri peri sauces (1270 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Ramen Head image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Head

112 N San Jacinto, ROCKWALL

Avg 4 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza$7.00
Pork Or Vegetable stuffed gyoza Lightly fried and topped with scallions and our Signature RH sauces.
Miso Hot Ramen$12.00
Our signature spicy miso broth flavored with our house made chili habanero layered with thin ramen noodles, half house marinated (free range) egg, bamboo shoots, scallions, nori (seaweed), naruto (fish cake), and topped off with our 20 hour braised chasu (pork belly).
Edamame$5.00
Steamed Edamame finished with your choice of: Sesame & Sea salt, Spicy Garlic, or Creamy Parmesan Truffle.
More about Ramen Head
Bin 303 - Rockwall

 

Bin 303 - Rockwall

105 Olive St, Rockwall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caesar$9.00
grilled romaine | caesar dressing | house croutons | parmesan cheese
Texican Burger$15.00
Tillamook cheddar | chipotle mayo | pico | Nueske bacon | avocado spread
Bin Burger$15.00
blue cheese spread | Nueske bacon | port slathered onions | arugula
More about Bin 303 - Rockwall
Pier 101 image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Pier 101

101 South Fannin Street, Rockwall

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Stuffed Mushrooms$8.99
Shrimp$19.99
Crab Mac and Cheese$8.99
More about Pier 101
Siren Rock Brewing Co

 

Siren Rock Brewing Co

310 S. Goliad, Rockwall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Siren Rock Brewing Co
Rodeo Goat

 

Rodeo Goat

2095 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
ROYALE WITH CHEESE$11.50
House-ground beef patty, American cheese (2x), jalapeño bacon, chopped red onions, mustard, spiked ketchup, all on a brioche bun
CHEESE FRIES NO SURPRISE$9.50
A large serving of Hand Punched Fries, topped with cheddar, bacon, jalapeños - served with ranch and ketchup
BAD HOMBRE$12.00
House-ground beef patty, maple bacon, gouda, swiss, caramelized onions, mango pico, cream cheese spread, Trailboss Habanero sauce, all on a brioche bun
More about Rodeo Goat
Sloane's Sweet Treats

 

Sloane’s Sweet Treats

104 N San Jacinto STREET, ROCKWALL

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole vanilla bean cheesecake$38.00
Whole Key Lime Pie$38.00
More about Sloane's Sweet Treats
Charlie's Burgers & Street Tacos

 

Charlie's Burgers & Street Tacos

213 E Rusk St, Rockwall

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicharrones$5.00
spicy borikua, salsa roja, salsa verde
More about Charlie's Burgers & Street Tacos
Snuffers

 

Snuffers

2901 Village Dr, Rockwall

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Snuffers
Manny's Tex-Mex

 

Manny's Tex-Mex

469 Laurence Drive, Heath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Manny's Tex-Mex
Dodie's Cajun Diner at The Harbor - Rockwall

 

Dodie’s Cajun Diner at The Harbor - Rockwall

2067 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Dodie's Cajun Diner at The Harbor - Rockwall
JOE WILLYS

 

JOE WILLYS

2006 S GOLIAD ST, Rockwall

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about JOE WILLYS
Only Bar in Town

 

Only Bar in Town

2410 S Goliad St, Rockwall, TX 75032, Rockwall

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Only Bar in Town

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rockwall

Chicken Tenders

Sliders

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

