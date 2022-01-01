Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Rockwall

Go
Rockwall restaurants
Toast

Rockwall restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Item pic

 

Snuffers

2901 Village Dr, Rockwall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dr. Pepper BBQ Bacon Burger$10.99
1/2 Pound patty with American cheese and Dr. Pepper infused BBQ sauce. Topped with Applewood bacon and crispy bacon crumbles. Served on a locally sourced poppy seed bun with mayonaise, pickles and diced onions.
Bacon Guacamole Burger$10.99
1/2 Pound patty with Swiss cheese and Applewood bacon strips served on top of lettuce and tomatoes with a dollop of guacamole on top. Served on a poppy seed bun.
Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger$10.49
1/2 Pound patty with crumbled blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, applewood bacon strips with red onions, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.
More about Snuffers
Charlie's Burgers & Street Tacos image

 

Charlie's Burgers & Street Tacos

213 E Rusk St, Rockwall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Burger$14.00
House made bacon, sweet shallot compote, jack cheese, chili garlic spread
More about Charlie's Burgers & Street Tacos

