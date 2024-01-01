Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Rockwall

Rockwall restaurants
Rockwall restaurants that serve burritos

Pablos Restaurant and Cantina - Fate - 131 East Fate Main Place

131 East Fate Main Place, Fate

SINGLE BEAN BURRITO$5.00
More about Pablos Restaurant and Cantina - Fate - 131 East Fate Main Place
Los Marquez Tacos

3045 North Goliad Street #111, Rockwall

Birria Beef Burrito$13.99
one foot long tortilla filled with Birria beef, Monterrey cheese, rice, beans, cilantro and onions. served with guacamole on the side and consome broth for dipping
Burrito$12.00
1 ft long tortilla filled with choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, Rice, beans and diced tomatoes
Farm Burrito$11.99
Fresh eggs, Mexican chorizo, melted cheese, Charred jalapenos. Side of Breakfast potatoes.
More about Los Marquez Tacos

