Cheese enchiladas in Rockwall

Rockwall restaurants
Rockwall restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas

Pablos Restaurant and Cantina - Fate - 131 East Fate Main Place

131 East Fate Main Place, Fate

TakeoutDelivery
CHEESE ENCHILADAS$12.00
Two chihuahua cheese enchiladas topped with chili con queso, garnished with jicama salad, queso fresco and crispy tortilla strips. Served with jasmine rice and black beans
Pablo's Restaurant and Cantina - Heath - 213 Hubbard Dr

213 Hubbard Dr, Heath

TakeoutDelivery
CHEESE ENCHILADAS$12.00
Two chihuahua cheese enchiladas topped with chili con queso, garnished with jicama salad, queso fresco and crispy tortilla strips. Served with jasmine rice and black beans
