Cheese enchiladas in Rockwall
Rockwall restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas
More about Pablos Restaurant and Cantina - Fate - 131 East Fate Main Place
Pablos Restaurant and Cantina - Fate - 131 East Fate Main Place
131 East Fate Main Place, Fate
|CHEESE ENCHILADAS
|$12.00
Two chihuahua cheese enchiladas topped with chili con queso, garnished with jicama salad, queso fresco and crispy tortilla strips. Served with jasmine rice and black beans
More about Pablo's Restaurant and Cantina - Heath - 213 Hubbard Dr
Pablo's Restaurant and Cantina - Heath - 213 Hubbard Dr
213 Hubbard Dr, Heath
|CHEESE ENCHILADAS
|$12.00
Two chihuahua cheese enchiladas topped with chili con queso, garnished with jicama salad, queso fresco and crispy tortilla strips. Served with jasmine rice and black beans