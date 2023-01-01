Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Rockwall

Go
Rockwall restaurants
Toast

Rockwall restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Consumer pic

 

Standard Service - Heath

4240 Ridge Road, Heath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN PARMESAN & RIGATONI ALFREDO$22.00
More about Standard Service - Heath
The Italian Village - Rockwall image

 

The Italian Village - Rockwall

14775 S. FM 548, Rockwall

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Patty$3.49
More about The Italian Village - Rockwall

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockwall

Club Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Fish Tacos

Brisket

Turkey Burgers

Gumbo

French Toast

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Rockwall to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (138 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Forney

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Royse City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (593 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Longview

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (311 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston