Chicken salad in Rockwall
Rockwall restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Standard Service - Heath
Standard Service - Heath
4240 Ridge Road, Heath
|GRILLED CHICKEN RANCH SALAD
|$18.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
|CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD
|$17.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
More about Snuffers
Snuffers
2901 Village Dr, Rockwall
|Chicken Strip Caesar Salad
|$10.79
Romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese. Choice of marinated, fajita, or crispy fried chicken.
|Chicken Strip Salad
|$10.79
Romain hearts and spring mix topped with diced toamtoes, red onion rings, hard boiled egg, croutons and a blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses with your choice of buffalo, marinated, fajita, crispy fried chicken or substitute a ground beef burger.