Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Rockwall

Go
Rockwall restaurants
Toast

Rockwall restaurants that serve chicken salad

CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD image

 

Standard Service - Heath

4240 Ridge Road, Heath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN RANCH SALAD$18.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD$17.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
More about Standard Service - Heath
Item pic

 

Snuffers

2901 Village Dr, Rockwall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strip Caesar Salad$10.79
Romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese. Choice of marinated, fajita, or crispy fried chicken.
Chicken Strip Salad$10.79
Romain hearts and spring mix topped with diced toamtoes, red onion rings, hard boiled egg, croutons and a blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses with your choice of buffalo, marinated, fajita, crispy fried chicken or substitute a ground beef burger.
More about Snuffers
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

2075 Summer Lee Dr., Rockwall

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tap Salad w Chicken$10.00
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockwall

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Brisket

Steak Salad

Spaghetti

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Rockwall to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (105 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Forney

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Royse City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Longview

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston