Crispy chicken in Rockwall
Rockwall restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Standard Service - Heath
Standard Service - Heath
4240 Ridge Road, Heath
|CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD
|$17.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
More about Snuffers
Snuffers
2901 Village Dr, Rockwall
|Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Battered and fried chicken breast topped with ranch dressing, red cabbage, tomato, and red onion