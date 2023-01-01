Fajitas in Rockwall

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Standard Service - Heath

4240 Ridge Road, Heath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP FAJITA TACOS$13.99
peppers & onions, monterrey jack cheese, shredded lettuce, sour cream, avocado, pico
CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS$13.99
peppers & onions, monterrey jack cheese, shredded lettuce, sour cream, avocado, pico
More about Standard Service - Heath
Manny's Tex-Mex image

 

Manny's Tex-Mex - Heath

469 Laurence Drive, Heath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FAJITA NACHOS$15.00
Fajita Beef or Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
FAJITAS LUNCH$13.00
Beef or chicken fajitas on a bed of grilled onions with guac, pico, rice & beans
PATRON FAJITAS$50.00
Combination of beef, chicken, shrimp, sausage & grilled veggies served with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, cheese & tortillas
More about Manny's Tex-Mex - Heath

