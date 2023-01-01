Fajitas in Rockwall
Standard Service - Heath
4240 Ridge Road, Heath
|SHRIMP FAJITA TACOS
|$13.99
peppers & onions, monterrey jack cheese, shredded lettuce, sour cream, avocado, pico
|CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS
|$13.99
peppers & onions, monterrey jack cheese, shredded lettuce, sour cream, avocado, pico
Manny's Tex-Mex - Heath
469 Laurence Drive, Heath
|FAJITA NACHOS
|$15.00
Fajita Beef or Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
|FAJITAS LUNCH
|$13.00
Beef or chicken fajitas on a bed of grilled onions with guac, pico, rice & beans
|PATRON FAJITAS
|$50.00
Combination of beef, chicken, shrimp, sausage & grilled veggies served with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, cheese & tortillas