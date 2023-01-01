Flautas in Rockwall

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rockwall restaurants that serve flautas
The Anchor Seafood & Bar
507 Laurence Drive, Heath
No reviews yet
Shrimp Flautas
$15.00
More about The Anchor Seafood & Bar
Manny's Tex-Mex - Heath
469 Laurence Drive, Heath
No reviews yet
FLAUTAS
$12.00
Four flautas (chicken or brisket), guac, & crema
FLAUTAS A LA MEXICANA
$12.00
Four chicken flautas topped with tomatillo, cheese, & crema (spicy)
More about Manny's Tex-Mex - Heath
