Flautas in Rockwall

Rockwall restaurants
Rockwall restaurants that serve flautas

The Anchor Seafood & Bar

507 Laurence Drive, Heath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Flautas$15.00
More about The Anchor Seafood & Bar
Manny's Tex-Mex - Heath

469 Laurence Drive, Heath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FLAUTAS$12.00
Four flautas (chicken or brisket), guac, & crema
FLAUTAS A LA MEXICANA$12.00
Four chicken flautas topped with tomatillo, cheese, & crema (spicy)
More about Manny's Tex-Mex - Heath

