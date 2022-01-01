Grilled chicken in Rockwall
Standard Service - Heath - 4240 Ridge Road
4240 Ridge Road, Heath
|GRILLED CHICKEN COBB
|$17.00
grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, crispy onions & blue cheese dressing
|GRILLED CHICKEN RANCH SALAD
|$18.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
|GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
|$6.00
Snuffers - Rockwall
2901 Village Dr, Rockwall
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$10.29
Healthy fajita seasoned chicken breast served with vegetable medley and side salad, please choose your dressing