Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Rockwall

Go
Rockwall restaurants
Toast

Rockwall restaurants that serve grilled chicken

CHICKEN COBB SALAD image

 

Standard Service - Heath - 4240 Ridge Road

4240 Ridge Road, Heath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN COBB$17.00
grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, crispy onions & blue cheese dressing
GRILLED CHICKEN RANCH SALAD$18.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST$6.00
More about Standard Service - Heath - 4240 Ridge Road
Item pic

 

Snuffers - Rockwall

2901 Village Dr, Rockwall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Platter$10.29
Healthy fajita seasoned chicken breast served with vegetable medley and side salad, please choose your dressing
More about Snuffers - Rockwall
Dodie’s Cajun Diner at The Harbor - Rockwall image

 

Dodies Cajun Diner at The Harbor - Rockwall - 2067 Summer Lee Dr,Ste 115

2067 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Grilled Chicken$5.99
More about Dodies Cajun Diner at The Harbor - Rockwall - 2067 Summer Lee Dr,Ste 115

Browse other tasty dishes in Rockwall

Grits

Nachos

Brisket

Cookies

Fried Pickles

Chicken Tenders

Turkey Burgers

Tacos

Map

More near Rockwall to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Forney

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Royse City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (574 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Longview

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (618 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (925 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston