Grilled chicken sandwiches in Rockwall
Rockwall restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about The Anchor Seafood & Bar
The Anchor Seafood & Bar
507 Laurence Drive, Heath
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
More about Standard Service - Heath
Standard Service - Heath
4240 Ridge Road, Heath
|1/2 GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.99
monterey jack, spicy cherry peppers, arugula, tomato, & pesto mayo on sourdough, served with a side of fries
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.99
monterey jack, spicy cherry peppers, arugula, tomato, & pesto mayo on sourdough, served with a side of fries