Grilled chicken sandwiches in Rockwall

Rockwall restaurants
Rockwall restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

The Anchor Seafood & Bar

507 Laurence Drive, Heath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about The Anchor Seafood & Bar
Standard Service - Heath

4240 Ridge Road, Heath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.99
monterey jack, spicy cherry peppers, arugula, tomato, & pesto mayo on sourdough, served with a side of fries
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.99
monterey jack, spicy cherry peppers, arugula, tomato, & pesto mayo on sourdough, served with a side of fries
More about Standard Service - Heath

