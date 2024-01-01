Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Karaage in
Rockwall
/
Rockwall
/
Karaage
Rockwall restaurants that serve karaage
Yuzu Japanese Restaurant & Bar
2101 Summer Lee Drive Suite 105, Rockwall
No reviews yet
CHICKEN KARAAGE
$12.00
chili garlic aioli, lemon
More about Yuzu Japanese Restaurant & Bar
RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Head
112 N San Jacinto, ROCKWALL
Avg 4
(116 reviews)
Karaage Chicken Bowl
$12.00
More about Ramen Head
