Karaage in Rockwall

Rockwall restaurants
Rockwall restaurants that serve karaage

Yuzu Japanese Restaurant & Bar

2101 Summer Lee Drive Suite 105, Rockwall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN KARAAGE$12.00
chili garlic aioli, lemon
More about Yuzu Japanese Restaurant & Bar
RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Head

112 N San Jacinto, ROCKWALL

Avg 4 (116 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Karaage Chicken Bowl$12.00
More about Ramen Head

