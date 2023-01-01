Seafood gumbo in Rockwall
Rockwall restaurants that serve seafood gumbo
The Anchor Seafood & Bar
507 Laurence Drive, Heath
|Small Seafood Gumbo
|$7.00
Dodies Cajun Diner at The Harbor - Rockwall - 2067 Summer Lee Dr,Ste 115
2067 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall
|Seafood Gumbo Cup
|$5.99
Shrimp, crawfish, oysters, okra, dark roux, white rice
|Seafood Gumbo Bowl
|$7.99
Shrimp, crawfish, oysters, okra, dark roux, white rice