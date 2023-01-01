Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp enchiladas in
Rockwall
/
Rockwall
/
Shrimp Enchiladas
Rockwall restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas
The Anchor Seafood & Bar
507 Laurence Drive, Heath
No reviews yet
Shrimp Enchiladas
$17.00
More about The Anchor Seafood & Bar
Manny's Tex-Mex - Heath
469 Laurence Drive, Heath
No reviews yet
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
$16.00
Shrimp enchiladas topped with choice of sauce served with green rice
More about Manny's Tex-Mex - Heath
