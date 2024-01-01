Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Rockwall

Rockwall restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Yuzu Japanese Restaurant & Bar

2101 Summer Lee Drive Suite 105, Rockwall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP TEMPURA$10.00
tentsuyu, curry salt
More about Yuzu Japanese Restaurant & Bar
Ramen Head image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Head

112 N San Jacinto, ROCKWALL

Avg 4 (116 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Shrimp Tempura Bowl$15.00
Crispy shrimp tempura bowl$15.00
Fresh wild caught shrimp tempura battered and lightly fried to crispy perfection. Served over seasoned rice, pickled onions, and finished with our classic RH citrus aioli, furikake (sesame & nori seasoning), shichimi togarashi spice (Spicy Japanese pepper seasoning), and fine nori sprinkles.
More about Ramen Head

