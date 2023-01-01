Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sopapilla in Rockwall

Rockwall restaurants
Rockwall restaurants that serve sopapilla

BG pic

 

The Anchor Seafood & Bar

507 Laurence Drive, Heath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BIRTH DAY SOPAPILLA$0.00
More about The Anchor Seafood & Bar
Manny's Tex-Mex image

 

Manny's Tex-Mex - Heath

469 Laurence Drive, Heath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SOPAPILLAS$6.00
4 sopapillas with side of honey
SOPAPILLAS 1/2$4.00
2 sopapillas with side of honey
More about Manny's Tex-Mex - Heath

