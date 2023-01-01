Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sopapilla in
Rockwall
/
Rockwall
/
Sopapilla
Rockwall restaurants that serve sopapilla
The Anchor Seafood & Bar
507 Laurence Drive, Heath
No reviews yet
BIRTH DAY SOPAPILLA
$0.00
More about The Anchor Seafood & Bar
Manny's Tex-Mex - Heath
469 Laurence Drive, Heath
No reviews yet
SOPAPILLAS
$6.00
4 sopapillas with side of honey
SOPAPILLAS 1/2
$4.00
2 sopapillas with side of honey
More about Manny's Tex-Mex - Heath
Browse other tasty dishes in Rockwall
Sweet Potato Fries
Pudding
Chicken Tenders
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Club Sandwiches
Quesadillas
Chopped Salad
Tortilla Soup
More near Rockwall to explore
Plano
Avg 4.1
(144 restaurants)
Richardson
Avg 4.3
(73 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Garland
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Mesquite
Avg 3.8
(16 restaurants)
Wylie
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Forney
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Rowlett
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Royse City
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(635 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Longview
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(738 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(346 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(86 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1037 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(346 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston