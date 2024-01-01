Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak quesadillas in Rockwall

Rockwall restaurants
Rockwall restaurants that serve steak quesadillas

Item pic

 

Pablos Restaurant and Cantina - Fate - 131 East Fate Main Place

131 East Fate Main Place, Fate

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STEAK QUESADILLA$14.00
Chihuahua cheese, guacamole, sour cream, bell pepper and onion served in flour tortilla stained in roasted guajillo. Garnished with queso fresco.
More about Pablos Restaurant and Cantina - Fate - 131 East Fate Main Place
Item pic

 

Pablo's Restaurant and Cantina - Heath - 213 Hubbard Dr

213 Hubbard Dr, Heath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STEAK QUESADILLA$14.00
Chihuahua cheese, guacamole, sour cream,
bell pepper and onion served in flour
tortilla stained in roasted guajillo.
Garnished with queso fresco.
More about Pablo's Restaurant and Cantina - Heath - 213 Hubbard Dr

