Steak quesadillas in Rockwall
Rockwall restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
More about Pablos Restaurant and Cantina - Fate - 131 East Fate Main Place
Pablos Restaurant and Cantina - Fate - 131 East Fate Main Place
131 East Fate Main Place, Fate
|STEAK QUESADILLA
|$14.00
Chihuahua cheese, guacamole, sour cream, bell pepper and onion served in flour tortilla stained in roasted guajillo. Garnished with queso fresco.
More about Pablo's Restaurant and Cantina - Heath - 213 Hubbard Dr
Pablo's Restaurant and Cantina - Heath - 213 Hubbard Dr
213 Hubbard Dr, Heath
|STEAK QUESADILLA
|$14.00
Chihuahua cheese, guacamole, sour cream,
bell pepper and onion served in flour
tortilla stained in roasted guajillo.
Garnished with queso fresco.