Sweet potato fries in Rockwall

Rockwall restaurants
Rockwall restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

 

Standard Service - Heath

4240 Ridge Road, Heath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LARGE SWEET POTATO FRIES$10.00
SWEET POTATO FRIES$6.00
More about Standard Service - Heath
Item pic

 

Rodeo Goat

2095 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SWEET POTATO FRIES$4.00
Lightly seasoned with salt
More about Rodeo Goat
Item pic

 

Snuffers

2901 Village Dr, Rockwall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries - Small$3.99
Sweet potato crinkle-cut fries
Sweet Potato Fries - Large$5.29
Sweet potato crinkle-cut fries
More about Snuffers
Bin 303 - Rockwall image

 

Bin 303 - Rockwall

105 Olive St, Rockwall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Bin 303 - Rockwall

