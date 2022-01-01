Sweet potato fries in Rockwall
Rockwall restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about Standard Service - Heath
Standard Service - Heath
4240 Ridge Road, Heath
|LARGE SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$10.00
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$6.00
More about Rodeo Goat
Rodeo Goat
2095 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$4.00
Lightly seasoned with salt
More about Snuffers
Snuffers
2901 Village Dr, Rockwall
|Sweet Potato Fries - Small
|$3.99
Sweet potato crinkle-cut fries
|Sweet Potato Fries - Large
|$5.29
Sweet potato crinkle-cut fries