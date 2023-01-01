Tortilla soup in Rockwall
Rockwall restaurants that serve tortilla soup
Standard Service - Heath
4240 Ridge Road, Heath
|CUP OF CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
|$4.00
tortillas strips, avocado, & crema
|BOWL OF CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
|$6.00
tortillas strips, avocado, & crema
Manny's Tex-Mex - Heath
469 Laurence Drive, Heath
|Tortilla Soup Cup
|$6.00
Cup of tortilla soup with chicken, tortilla strips, avacado slices, and cheese
|Tortilla Soup Bowl
|$7.00
Bowl of tortilla soup with chicken, tortilla strips, avacado slices, and cheese