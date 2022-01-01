Go
Toast

Rocky Cola Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • STEAKS

6757 Greenleaf Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (1007 reviews)

Popular Items

Country Fried Steak & Eggs$12.99
2 Eggs - Any Style, Potatoes or Hash Browns, Country Gravy, Choice of Toast
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Takeout

Location

6757 Greenleaf Ave

Whittier CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flashbackz Lounge & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The 6740

No reviews yet

Local pub and eatery celebrating over 20 years in Whittier, California with community, friends and family.

z*OLD* Winchell's Donut House

No reviews yet

Winchell's Donuts

Winchell's Donut House

No reviews yet

Winchell's Donut House

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston