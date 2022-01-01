Bacon cheeseburgers in Rocky Hill

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADBAR - Rocky Hill

856 Cromwell Ave, Unit C, Rocky Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheeseburger Salad
*Limited Time Spring/ Summer Salad*
romaine - tomato - red onion - pickle chips - cheddar jack cheese - ground beef - hardwood smoked bacon
recommended dressing - 1000 island dressing
Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap$11.50
*Limited Time Spring/ Summer Salad*
romaine - tomato - red onion - pickle chips - cheddar jack cheese - ground beef - hardwood smoked bacon
recommended dressing - 1000 island dressing
More about SALADBAR - Rocky Hill
Rudy's Little Italy

2060 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill

Avg 4.6 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Burger$13.00
More about Rudy's Little Italy

