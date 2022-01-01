Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Rocky Hill
/
Rocky Hill
/
Calamari
Rocky Hill restaurants that serve calamari
Tomato Joes
5 Waterchase Drive, Rocky Hill
No reviews yet
Calamari
$12.99
Crispy Calamari, Cherry Peppers, Marinara
More about Tomato Joes
Rudy's Little Italy
2060 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill
Avg 4.6
(506 reviews)
Fried Calamari
$14.00
More about Rudy's Little Italy
Browse other tasty dishes in Rocky Hill
Grilled Chicken
Garlic Bread
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chicken Marsala
Eggplant Parm
Caesar Salad
Penne
Chicken Wraps
More near Rocky Hill to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Glastonbury
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Wethersfield
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
East Hartford
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Cromwell
No reviews yet
Newington
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(536 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston