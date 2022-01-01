Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Rocky Hill
/
Rocky Hill
/
Cannolis
Rocky Hill restaurants that serve cannolis
Panizzo - Italian Street Food
945 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill
Avg 3.5
(13 reviews)
Cannoli
$3.00
More about Panizzo - Italian Street Food
Rudy's Little Italy
2060 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill
Avg 4.6
(506 reviews)
Cannoli
$6.00
More about Rudy's Little Italy
