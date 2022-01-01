Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Rocky Hill

Rocky Hill restaurants
Rocky Hill restaurants that serve cannolis

Panizzo Italian Street Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Panizzo - Italian Street Food

945 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill

Avg 3.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$3.00
More about Panizzo - Italian Street Food
Rudy's Little Italy image

 

Rudy's Little Italy

2060 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill

Avg 4.6 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$6.00
More about Rudy's Little Italy

