Carrot cake in Rocky Hill

Rocky Hill restaurants
Rocky Hill restaurants that serve carrot cake

CHICKEN • STEAKS

Jamaican Kitchen - Rocky Hill

781 cromwell ave, Rocky Hill

Avg 4.3 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.00
Rudy's Little Italy image

 

Rudy's Little Italy

2060 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill

Avg 4.6 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$7.00
Map

