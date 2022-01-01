Cheeseburgers in Rocky Hill
Rocky Hill restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Saladbar Rocky Hill
Saladbar Rocky Hill
856 Cromwell Ave, Unit C, Rocky Hill
|Bacon Cheeseburger Salad
|$0.00
*Limited Time Spring/ Summer Salad*
romaine - tomato - red onion - pickle chips - cheddar jack cheese - ground beef - hardwood smoked bacon
recommended dressing - 1000 island dressing
|Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap
|$11.50
*Limited Time Spring/ Summer Salad*
romaine - tomato - red onion - pickle chips - cheddar jack cheese - ground beef - hardwood smoked bacon
recommended dressing - 1000 island dressing