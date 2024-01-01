Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chef salad in
Rocky Hill
/
Rocky Hill
/
Chef Salad
Rocky Hill restaurants that serve chef salad
Rudy's Little Italy
2060 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill
Avg 4.6
(506 reviews)
Chef Salad
$15.00
More about Rudy's Little Italy
Saladbar Rocky Hill
856 Cromwell Ave, Unit C, Rocky Hill
No reviews yet
Chef Salad
$0.00
Romaine - Tomato - Cucumber - Red Onion - Hard Boiled Egg - Cheddar Jack Cheese - Hardwood Smoked Bacon - Chef Mix
Recommended Dressing - Golden Italian Dressing
More about Saladbar Rocky Hill
Browse other tasty dishes in Rocky Hill
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Salad
Cake
Vanilla Cake
Chicken Parmesan
Mac And Cheese
Clams
Greek Salad
More near Rocky Hill to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Glastonbury
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(17 restaurants)
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Wethersfield
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Newington
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
East Hartford
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Cromwell
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(851 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(421 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(205 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(427 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(486 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston