Chicken marsala in
Rocky Hill
/
Rocky Hill
/
Chicken Marsala
Rocky Hill restaurants that serve chicken marsala
Tomato Joes
5 Waterchase Drive, Rocky Hill
No reviews yet
Chicken Marsala
$19.99
Demi Glaze, Marsala Wine, Crimini Mushrooms, Linguine
More about Tomato Joes
Rudy's Little Italy
2060 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill
Avg 4.6
(506 reviews)
D Chicken Marsala
$21.00
More about Rudy's Little Italy
