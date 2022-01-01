Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Rocky Hill

Go
Rocky Hill restaurants
Toast

Rocky Hill restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Bar Baja Tequila & Taqueria

945 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill

Avg 3.5 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Chips and salsa$8.00
Chips and Spicy salsa$8.00
More about Bar Baja Tequila & Taqueria
Item pic

 

Saladbar Rocky Hill

856 Cromwell Ave, Unit C, Rocky Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sun Chips Garden Salsa$1.75
More about Saladbar Rocky Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Rocky Hill

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cake

Penne

Cannolis

Mussels

Chicken Salad

Clams

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Rocky Hill to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Newington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston