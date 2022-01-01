Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Rocky Hill

Rocky Hill restaurants
Rocky Hill restaurants that serve chocolate cake

FRENCH FRIES

Bar Baja Tequila & Taqueria

945 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill

Avg 3.5 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
More about Bar Baja Tequila & Taqueria
Saladbar Rocky Hill

856 Cromwell Ave, Unit C, Rocky Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Chocolate Swirl Loaf Cake$3.00
More about Saladbar Rocky Hill

