Clams in Rocky Hill
Rocky Hill restaurants that serve clams
More about SALADBAR - Rocky Hill
SALADBAR - Rocky Hill
856 Cromwell Ave, Unit C, Rocky Hill
|New England Clam Chowder
|$4.00
Tender sea clams in a rich, roux-thickened fish stock with tempered light cream, diced potatoes, rendered salt pork and sautéed onions
More about Rudy's Little Italy
Rudy's Little Italy
2060 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill
|D Linguine with Clam Sauce
|$21.00
More about Sebastians
Sebastians
400 Capital Boulevard, Rocky Hill
|New England Clam Chowder - Cup
|$2.30
Available on Fridays