Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Rocky Hill

Go
Rocky Hill restaurants
Toast

Rocky Hill restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

 

SALADBAR - Rocky Hill

856 Cromwell Ave, Unit C, Rocky Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New England Clam Chowder$4.00
Tender sea clams in a rich, roux-thickened fish stock with tempered light cream, diced potatoes, rendered salt pork and sautéed onions
More about SALADBAR - Rocky Hill
Rudy's Little Italy image

 

Rudy's Little Italy

2060 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill

Avg 4.6 (506 reviews)
Takeout
D Linguine with Clam Sauce$21.00
More about Rudy's Little Italy
Item pic

 

Sebastians

400 Capital Boulevard, Rocky Hill

No reviews yet
New England Clam Chowder - Cup$2.30
Available on Fridays
More about Sebastians

Browse other tasty dishes in Rocky Hill

Grilled Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Calamari

Carbonara

Caesar Salad

Chicken Marsala

Cookies

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Rocky Hill to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston