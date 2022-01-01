Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Rocky Hill

Rocky Hill restaurants
Rocky Hill restaurants that serve cobb salad

SALADBAR - Rocky Hill

856 Cromwell Ave, Unit C, Rocky Hill

Cobb Salad$10.00
romaine - tomato - scallion - kalamata olives -hard boiled egg - smashed hass avocado - hardwood smoked bacon
recommended dressing - ranch dressing
Sebastians

400 Capital Boulevard, Rocky Hill

Cobb Salad
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
