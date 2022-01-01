Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Eggplant parm in
Rocky Hill
/
Rocky Hill
/
Eggplant Parm
Rocky Hill restaurants that serve eggplant parm
Tomato Joes
5 Waterchase Drive, Rocky Hill
No reviews yet
Petite Eggplant Parm
$10.99
Eggplant Parm Grinder
$13.49
Crispy Breaded Eggplant, Marinara,Mozzarella
More about Tomato Joes
Rudy's Little Italy
2060 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill
Avg 4.6
(506 reviews)
D Eggplant Parmigiana
$19.00
More about Rudy's Little Italy
Browse other tasty dishes in Rocky Hill
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken
Caesar Salad
Cake
Rigatoni
French Fries
Chicken Wraps
Tortellini
More near Rocky Hill to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Glastonbury
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Wethersfield
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
East Hartford
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Cromwell
No reviews yet
Newington
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(536 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston