Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Rocky Hill

Go
Rocky Hill restaurants
Toast

Rocky Hill restaurants that serve gnocchi

Main pic

 

Bake Market - Rocky Hill

1975 Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Florentine Ricotta Gnocchi$10.99
More about Bake Market - Rocky Hill
Rudy's Little Italy image

 

Rudy's Little Italy

2060 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill

Avg 4.6 (506 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
D Gnocchi Bolognese$23.00
More about Rudy's Little Italy

Browse other tasty dishes in Rocky Hill

Cookies

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Noodles

Clams

Map

More near Rocky Hill to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (810 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston