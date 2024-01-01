Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gnocchi in
Rocky Hill
/
Rocky Hill
/
Gnocchi
Rocky Hill restaurants that serve gnocchi
Bake Market - Rocky Hill
1975 Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill
No reviews yet
Florentine Ricotta Gnocchi
$10.99
More about Bake Market - Rocky Hill
Rudy's Little Italy
2060 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill
Avg 4.6
(506 reviews)
D Gnocchi Bolognese
$23.00
More about Rudy's Little Italy
