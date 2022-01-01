Rocky Mount restaurants you'll love

Rocky Mount's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Southern
Soul Food
Must-try Rocky Mount restaurants

Gardner's Barbecue image

BBQ • CHICKEN

Gardner's Barbecue

835 N Fairview Rd, Rocky Mount

Avg 3.8 (401 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Yams
Made with Spices and the right amount of sugar
Pastry
Housemade Pastry
8Pc Chicken$12.99
Old Fashioned Fried Chicken, Hand rolled everyday and fried fresh. Includes HP
More about Gardner's Barbecue
Gardner's Barbecue image

BBQ

Gardner's Barbecue

1331 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount

Avg 3 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
HushPuppies Dz$2.29
Award Winning Hushpuppies
Hot Sauce Cup$0.29
Gardner's Vinegar Based Hot Sauce
Yellow Slaw
Gardner's Famous Mustard Based Yellow Slaw
More about Gardner's Barbecue
Gardner's Barbecue Sunset image

SEAFOOD • BBQ

Gardner's Barbecue Sunset

3651 Sunset Ave, Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (613 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hot Sauce Cup$0.29
Gardner's Vinegar Based Hot Sauce
BBQ Sandwich$4.92
Locally Sourced & Handmade in Rocky Mount
Potato Jack$2.29
Handcrafted with Local Sweet Potatoes. Our Best Seller!
More about Gardner's Barbecue Sunset
Barley & Burger

2921 Zebulon Rd, Rocky Mount

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Cheeseburger$5.99
Grilled Cheese$5.99
Blues Bros$11.99
More about Barley & Burger
Dodge City - Rocky Mount

1456 Benvenue rd, Rocky Mount

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half Baby Back Rib$16.99
Chuckwagon Chop Steak$11.49
Tumble Weed Onion$6.99
More about Dodge City - Rocky Mount

